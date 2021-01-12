Non-recovery of missing persons incompetence of govt, state: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned former secretaries of interior and Foreign Office in a matter pertaining to implementation of court orders regarding missing person Umar Abdullah’s case.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani conducted hearing on the case filed by Zainab Zaeem, wife of missing person Abdullah. During the hearing, the court observed that it would issue arrest warrants against these officials if they failed to appear before court on next hearing. Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Malik Naeem and then investigation officer of the case Gulfam Warraich appeared before the bench.

According to Geo News, Justice Kayani observed that the inability to recover missing persons showed incompetence of the government and the state. The court remarked that the police officers used to wear uniforms only but doing nothing. The court asked about the status of first information report (FIR) as the case was registered six years ago. The investigation officer said that probe was underway. Expressing displeasure, the court remarked that the petitions had been pending for years and they were given dozens of opportunities to conclude probe. It said the court had to do its job even if the police do nothing. On a query of the bench, the joint secretary interior adopted the stance that secretary interior could not appear due to illness, to which the court expressed annoyance and said that everyone was ridiculing the court. The court said it would take action against current secretary interior as well for non-compliance of its orders. Justice Kiyani said that citizens were missing for years and officials had to answer the court as no one would arrive from abroad to give reply. The court remarked that Islamabad Police could take action only against trivial crimes and were not capable to deal the matters of missing persons.

Justice Kiyani said the court would pass a strict order if its decisions were not implemented. The bench remarked that all law enforcement agencies had failed to protect the lives of citizens.

The court said that if the missing person was not produced, the concerned officers must come with preparations on next date as they would be sent to jail. The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 19.