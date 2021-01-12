Sports, civic facilities to be provided in TMA Kohat: minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan said that play lands, parks and other recreational places would be constructed in Tehsil Municipal Administration for beautification and renovation of Kohat district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Tehsil MunicipalOfficers of Kohat District here on Monday. He said all basic necessities of life as well as car parking facilities would be ensured at plazas which were being built in and around the cities to facilitate the public. He said that the primary function of all TMSs was to provide municipal services while development work was one of their secondary responsibilities.

Akbar Ayub Khan directed the authorities concerned that no building would be constructed in the rural area without the approval of the map.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Secretary Local Council Board Khidr Hayat and Tehsil Municipal Officers of Kohat, Lachi and Gambat were present on the occasion.

Akbar Ayub Khan directed all TMSs to purchase trucks, containers and other cleaning machinery out of provincial finance commission funds. He said streetlights in markets, construction of washrooms and supply of clean water would be ensured.

He directed that a new scheme called Development of City Bazaar should be introduced in the next ADP for the betterment of urban markets so that the condition of the markets could be improved and the markets would be renovated with the same scheme.

Science and Information Technology Adviser Ziaullah Khan Bangash gave suggestions to take full advantage of the provision of Tehsil Municipal Services in Kohat District.

He said that a summary should be prepared as soon as possible to prepare a strategy for handing over the youth center to be set up in Kohat to the Department of Youth Affairs. He said that the problems of urban and rural areas had been reduced to a great extent but the Tehsil Municipal Administration still had to work harder.