Landikotal Press Club elects cabinet

LANDIKOTAL: Imran Shinwari was elected as president and Umar Shinwari as general secretary in the annual elections of Landikotal Press Club on Sunday.

The polling was conducted from 10am to 3pm. A large number of political leaders, Khyber Siyasi Ettihad chief Mufti Muhammad Ejaz and police officers visited Landikotal Press Club and observed election process.

Imran Shinwari and Umar Shinwari thanked journalists for participating in the polling. Mufti Muhammad Ejaz, Qazi Fazlullah and Jamat-e-Islami leader Zarnoor Afridi also spoke on the occasion.