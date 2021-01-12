ANP leader not optimistic about Afghan peace talks

CHARSADDA: Provincial president of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, on Monday said that the ongoing Afghan peace talks would not yield any positive results as certain elements in the parleys did not want peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference in connection with the Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan death anniversaries and firing on the caravan of ANP leader Shakil Bashir Umarzai in Charsadda, he said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was being exploited by everyone for their vested interests.

Member Provincial Assembly Shakil Bashir Umarzai, Farooq Jan, Tehseen Abdullah and others were also present on the occasion.Aimal Wali condemned the attack on Shakil Bashir Umarzai and paid tributes to the Shaheed policeman Shahenshah in the firing.

He alleged that District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib was directly involved in influencing the case and giving a safe passage to the nominated accused Arshad Umarzai and Khursheed Umarzai.

He said that they would approach the inspector general if the local police did not end their partial in the case.Aimal Wali said that the case of Shakil Bashir Umarzai would also be raised on the floor of the provincial assembly by party parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak.

“We would observe the death anniversaries of Khudai Khidmatgar Bacha Khan and party founder Abdul Wali Khan in Peshawar on January 23. The ANP leaders, office-bearers and workers would fully participate in the deatha anniversaries of their leaders,” he said, adding that party head Asfandyar Wali Khan would address the historic meeting.

He said that terrorists were regrouping but the rulers had turned a blind eye towards the issue of worsening law and order situation in the country.

The ANP leader also said that parliament was the supreme institution but the powers that be had grabbed its powers.