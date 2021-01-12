‘OPC facilitating expats’

LAHORE:A delegation of an NGO led by its president Arshad Naseem called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar in his office in GOR I here on Monday.

They were warmly welcomed by the vice-chairperson. He said overseas Pakistanis are eager to see Pakistan progressing and are making efforts to fulfill this dream. Overseas Pakistanis Commission is working under an effective plan to facilitate our Pakistani expats and our doors are always open for them, he added.

It gives me an immense pleasure to know that overseas Pakistanis have shown full support and confidence in the PTI-led government as we Pakistanis witness yet another record-breaking month of remittances in December - 2.4 b $.

It is first time in the history that remittances have been above 2b$ for six consecutive months, he said.

Arshad Naseem while lauding the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission in facilitating overseas Pakistanis said the remarkable work done by Overseas Pakistanis Commission in helping Overseas Pakistanis is commendable.

Our main purpose is to invite Vice-Chairperson OPC on an event to be held on January 26 on Australia Day. Vice-chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar thanked the delegation for their visit and assured the cooperation in future.