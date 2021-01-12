Model villages draft project reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting held under the chair of Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi for “Model Villages Programme” in Punjab held here Monday. The salient features and draft project for establishing model villages were reviewed in the meeting.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani, Dr Abid Mehmood, Dr Anjam Ali, Malik Muhammad Akram, Ghulam Siddique, Muhammad Rafique Akhtar, Aamir Hameed and Afaq Tiwana were also present in the meeting.

Head of Finance Development of Habib Bank Aamir Hameed gave a detailed briefing with regard to providing goods and services to the farmers in Punjab. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said that there was a need to start a rural development programme for the economic prosperity of the farmers. Under this agreement, a multi-relationship will be created between Habib Bank Ltd, farmers and government. He said that a successful village model programme would be introduced for the farmers by providing technology, credit and commerce facility. The basic aim of the project is to provide professional support in the social sector to the farmers.

The minister said that a new system would be initiated to provide better services to the farmers with the collaboration of irrigation, forests, fisheries, education and health department. By virtue of which per acre production besides income of cultivators will also be increased. Secretary Agriculture Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani said that Agriculture Department had the data about registered farmers which was more valid than the passbook. Agriculture Department is ensuring transparency in the provision of subsidy and interest-free loans to the farmers,

he added.

Azma: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not allow the flour and sugar thieves to run away. This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari while responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan’s statement here Monday. She asked her to be patient as Aar and Paar would happen soon. She alleged that the government was using escape tactics by accusing opposition in every matter.

GB police team: Gilgit-Baltistan police officers’ delegation visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Lahore here Monday. The delegation, comprised of 35 officers and their instructors, was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of PSCA by the Shift Commander DSP Muhammad Kamran.

The delegation was taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre. The shift commander briefed the delegation about audiovisual presentations on various objectives as well as operational approaches and enforcement mechanisms of PPIC3 resulting in wonderful outcomes.

The delegation appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented facial recognition technology.