Honesty, merit can make country Quaid’s Pakistan, says governor Sarwar

LAHORE:National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) is an organisation which has made us feel pride not only in Pakistan but among comity of nations by adhering to the values of honesty, courtesy and equal implementation of law, said Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar while inaugurating a water filtration plant at NHMP Training College, Sheikhupura. Upon arrival at NHMP Training College, the governor was given guard of honour by officers of NHMP. Later, the governor inaugurated water filtration plant donated by Sarwar Foundation.

Talking to officers of NHMP, Ch Sarwar said the water filtration plant, which has capacity to purify two thousand litre water per hour, is gift for trainee officers of NHMP.

He wished that all other departments may follow NHMP as role model. He added that police work is very difficult and IG NHMP Kaleem Imam has always worked for welfare of his subordinates. Ch Sarwar said that selection on merit, quality training and non-political interference are those traits which can make this country Quaid’s Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts of IG NHMP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and Commandant Training

College DIG Mehboob Aslam for training officers on modern lines.