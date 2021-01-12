IGP lays wreath at martyrs monument

Islamabad: Inspector General of Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday laid wreath at National Police Martyrs’ Monument and lauded the services of those who sacrifices their lives to protect future of the next generation.

On his arrival at Police Line Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad police presented him guard of honor.DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG (Headquarters) and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP also offered ‘Fateha’ for the martyrs of Islamabad police and also wrote his views in visitors’ books placed there.The newly appointed chief of Islamabad police said that police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

He said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely nabbing mischievous elements.

“We are proud of martyrs of all police officials who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens,” the IGP Islamabad added.

He also urged the other policemen to devote their lives for services to people because no other task is better than it.IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said there is no alternate of life, however, families of martyred personnel would be given all compensation as per package announced for martyred personnel.