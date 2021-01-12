UBL gets best digital bank award

KARACHI: UBL was declared the best digital bank for 2020 at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2020, a statement said. As Pakistan's fastest growing digital bank, UBL has won this award for the second time for 2020 - the first being, when the bank was declared the best digital bank of Pakistan by Asiamoney, a leading global publication, earlier last year.

UBL President and CEO Shazad G Dada said, “The future is digital! 2020 has seen UBL working on innovative ventures to bring about many customer centric technological offerings. This award reinforces UBL’s position as Pakistan’s leading progressive and innovative bank.”