Tue Jan 12, 2021
AFP
January 12, 2021

Israel orders illegal Jewish settlement in West Bank

World

AFP
January 12, 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s prime minister on Monday directed authorities to approve construction of 800 illegal homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank days before President Donald Trump’s pro-Israel administration leaves office.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that plans be advanced for the construction of about 800 units in Judea and Samaria," a statement from the premier’s office said, using biblical terms for the West Bank.

