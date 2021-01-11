Six injured in Turbat blast

TURBAT: At least six people were injured in a blast at Cinema Bazaar of Turbat town of Balochistan on Sunday, police said.The blast took place when people were busy in routine shopping and trade activities. The injured persons were moved to District Headquarters Hospital in Turbat. The Frontier Corps (FC) personnel cordoned off the area after the incident and started investigation. Meanwhile, two persons sustained injuries after their motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a vehicle on Sibi road near Wapda grid. According to rescue sources, the injured were identified as Abdul Raheem and Abdul Kareem. They were shifted to Sandeman Hospital Quetta.