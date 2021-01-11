Fawad promises development, sci-tech promotion in south Punjab

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was focused on technology development and uplift of the backward and ignored areas including south Punjab.

In a meeting with Excel Cables Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Zafar Chaudhry, he said the ministry was moving forward in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and focusing on development of science and technology in lesser developed areas of the country.

He said that establishment of the technology based industry in such areas was crucial for economic revival and employment creation in the country. The minister assured Salman Zafar of visiting Haroonabad (Bahawalnagar) and launching initiatives for development of that region. Admitting that the area was neglected by the successive governments, the minister said the PTI-led Punjab government was prioritising the south Punjab by creating ring financing project for the region. The Punjab government had allocated funds for development and uplift of south Punjab under the ring financing project and those funds could not be utilised in any other region, he added. He said schools of the area would be upgraded with science and technology education while all missing facilities would be ensured there. Earlier, Salman Zafar Chaudhry briefed the minister about the backwardness and deprived people of the area due to indifferent attitude of the past governments. He pointed out that no investment had been made by the governments for science and technology development in the area. That caused a sense of deprivation among the area people, he added.