Chinese embassy announces essay contest

Islamabad : In order to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, an essay writing competition titled ‘My Story of China-Pakistan Friendship’ is being organised by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, says a press release.

The contest has been organised in collaboration with with Overseas Chinese Association of Pakistan, Ex-Chinese Association Rawalpindi Pakistan, Overseas Chinese Association Gilgit-Baltistan, All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation, Huashang Weekly and China-Pakistan Educational Cultural Institute. The Deadline for submission of the contest is March 31, 2021.

The guidelines for contests include: the stories of friendship witnessed in Pakistan and China; feelings and impression about Chinese and Pakistani culture, customs, history, and natural geography; inspiring stories about your experienced with regards to the exchanges and cooperation between China and Pakistan in various fields; heartwarming stories about the joint fight against the epidemic.

Chinese personnel in Pakistan and Pakistanis from all walks of life are eligible for this contest. The language of the essay could be either Chinese or English. The word count should not be about 1000 words. The participants are allowed to send upto three related pictures in high definition, along with a brief text explanation of the picture.

The contestants can submit in Word documents in Chinese to [email protected] .com and in Engish to [email protected] The contestants should provide relevant information along with the essay like your name, gender, date of birth, occupation, contact phone number, email address.

Cash prizes will be awardd to participants. There will be three first prizes with each prize of 40,000 rupees, five second prizes with each prize of 20,000 rupees, and six third prizes with each prizes of 10,000 rupee. The recognition award will be 10, each worth 5,000 rupees. The final evaluation results will be announced through Huashang Weekly in The News and awards will be presented at the celebration of the 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations held by the overseas Chinese community in May 2021.