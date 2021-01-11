DI Khan Press Club office-bearers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Ahmad Khan Kamrani and Mohammad Fazlur Rahman were elected as president and general secretary of the Dera Press Club during the annual election.

Qayyun Nawaz Babar was elected as senior vice-president, Iqbal Bhatti as vice-president, Mohammad Rehan additional general secretary, Abdul Hameed Baloch joint secretary, Mohammad Farooq Baloch finance secretary and Latifur Rahman press secretary.