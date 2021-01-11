close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
January 11, 2021

DI Khan Press Club office-bearers

Peshawar

 
January 11, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Ahmad Khan Kamrani and Mohammad Fazlur Rahman were elected as president and general secretary of the Dera Press Club during the annual election.

Qayyun Nawaz Babar was elected as senior vice-president, Iqbal Bhatti as vice-president, Mohammad Rehan additional general secretary, Abdul Hameed Baloch joint secretary, Mohammad Farooq Baloch finance secretary and Latifur Rahman press secretary.

