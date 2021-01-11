US urged to show ‘responsibility’

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday called on Americans to show their "sense of responsibility" and support for democratic values as he lamented the midweek storming of the Capitol in Washington.

Among five deaths during the incident was a US Capitol police officer who died of injuries sustained during clashes with a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters who overran a session of Congress.

"I urge the State authorities and the entire population to maintain a high sense of responsibility in order to soothe tempers, promote national reconciliation, and protect the democratic values rooted in American society," the pontiff said during Sunday prayers broadcast from the Vatican.