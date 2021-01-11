Prolonged power outages in Soldier Bazaar have paralysed the lives of residents. Power remains out in the area from afternoon to the evening. This has been happening for a week now. And while KE does send an SMS message on registered phone numbers to inform consumers the reason for the power outage, this time there has been no communication at all. KE should be fined by the higher authorities for this practice of unannounced loadshedding.

Since power remains out for hours, the people in the area don’t even have access to the internet. Are the higher authorities helpless in front of KE? The authorities need to realise the negative impact of the prolonged loadshedding on commercial areas and on industries.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi