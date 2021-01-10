‘50 new fire tenders to improve fire brigade’s performance’

KARACHI : The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is expecting an improved performance of its fire brigade department after the induction of 50 new fire tenders in its fleet.

KMC Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said this on Saturday as he visited a factory where a fire was extinguished by the fire brigade.

He said the new fire tenders would be parked in the industrial zones as well as the KMC fire stations so that they could reach fire sites on time. He also praised the fire brigade for dousing the flames at the factory.

The administrator was of the view that the fire brigade, despite its limited resources, tried to save human lives in case of any fire. He said the department would be provided modern equipment and kits so that the firefighters could perform their responsibilities effectively.

Ahmed stated that the fire brigade department had extinguish the fire by using 12 fire tenders and a snorkel. He said he was feeling grateful that no causality was reported in the incident.