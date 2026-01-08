Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel regret over dramatic royal exit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may now feel some regret about the way they left royal life, according to a royal expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted that six years after Megxit, it seems Harry wants to go back to UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision in 2020 to step back as working royals shocked the Royal family and led to a rare statement from Queen Elizabeth II.

Even after six years, Harry is still estranged from King Charles and Prince William while focusing on charity work, as Meghan builds her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"If you think back to when they left, it was all incredibly melodramatic. In a breathless video filmed on board the plane leaving the UK, Harry gave the impression they were almost fleeing for their lives,” said Bond.

She continued, "There had clearly been many hot-headed moments and, with the benefit of hindsight, they may well feel they could have done things differently.

“I'm sure Harry would never have wanted to hurt his grandmother, but he put her in the most invidious position, and she took a firm stand.

"We now know that he feels that life is precious and short, and, in an ideal world, he would very much like a reconciliation with his father and his brother.

"He says he doesn’t want to fight any longer. But, when there has been so much anger and hurt, the path to a reunion was never going to be easy."