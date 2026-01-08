'The Pitt' gets major update ahead of season two release

HBO Max renews 'The Pitt' for season three

The Pitt, a series about events in a hospital, has become a hit on HBO Max. Now, ahead of the season two debut, the streamer announces the series' renewal for a third season.

The news was announced during the season two premiere at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles. Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO, made the announcement.

Moreover, the renewal is in line with the reception the medical drama received, starring Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. At the Emmys, season one won five awards while being nominated in 13 categories.

Following these wins, Casey praised the team of The Pitt, saying, “It’s hard to make any good show, regardless of whether it’s comedy, drama, or documentary. But what John, Noah, and Scott wanted to do going in was to do a high-quality show."

For any show, the budget is most important. But in the case of The Pitt, which has 15 episodes, the cost may shoot up. This is where the executive said the series creators managed the cost well.

"But also one that was set up in a way that you could do 15 episodes. So, the concept of the show being on essentially one set made the budget manageable," the executive gushed in a previous interview with Variety.

"And you have a group of people who understand how to make 15 episodes, but also how to bring it back on an annual basis. That is the one thing I think that we’ve gotten away from in television, that ability to bring shows back on an annual basis," he shared.

In addition to Noah, The Pitt cast includes LaNasa, Hatosy, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez.