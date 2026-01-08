Death toll reaches 39 in Gambia migrant boat sinking disaster

On January 8, the death toll from the migrant boat that sank off the coast of Gambia rose to 39. Survivors described the Europe-bound vessel as severely overcrowded before it capsized.

A total of 112 people had been rescued as of Wednesday, according to remarks by Sima Lowe, the public relations officer for Gambia’s Immigration Department, and a senior defense ministry official.

The Gambian Defense Ministry confirmed last week that the initial death toll was seven, though it noted that more than 200 people were estimated to have been on board at the time of the capsizing.

The migration route used by West Africans to reach Spain via the Canary Islands is considered one the deadliest in the world.

According to Reuters, survivors spoke to the media after being released from a hospital in Gambia this week, recounting how the Europe-bound vessel capsized shortly after departure.

The recent stories underscore the challenges faced by would-be migrants from West Africa, who are often fleeing poverty, unemployment, and a scarcity of opportunities in their home countries.

Defense officials confirmed that out of the 39 victims, 24 were recovered in Gambian territory, while 15 were recovered in Senegalese waters.

The passengers on board included citizens of Gambia, Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone.

To combat such tragedies, the Gambia's government reported that it intercepted more than 2,700 would-be migrants in 2025.

Preliminary data for the initial 11 months of 2025 show that irregular migration into the European Union along the West African route fell by 60%, according to the EU’s border agency Frontex.

Furthermore, the recent incident underscores the growing regional crisis where the desperation for a better life overshadows the lethal risks of the Atlantic crossing.