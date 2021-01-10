Cameroon separatists kill six

DOUALA: Separatist fighters in Cameroon killed six people in a raid on an army post in the troubled English-speaking Northwest province, the government said on Saturday.

The dawn raid on Friday involved "armed separatist groups" and claimed the lives of four soldiers and two civilians at Matazem, said a statement from communications minister and government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi.

Matazem sits on the border between the Northwest province and the predominantly French-speaking West province.

On Wednesday, in Northwest province, the government said "separatist terrorists" killed four soldiers and a civilian in an attack on an official convoy.