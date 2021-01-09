Anti-polio drive starts in Manshera today

MANSEHRA: A five-day anti-polio vaccination drive is being launched formally across the Mansehra district today (Saturday).

“Making the country polio-free is a national cause and we should come forward wholeheartedly in this noble mission and ensure that none of the children misses polio drops,” Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan said while speaking at the polio launching ceremony at his office here on Friday.

He inaugurated the drive after administering the polio drops to children brought in from various parts of the city and its

suburbs.

Dr Mushtaq Tanoli, district health officer, said that around 258,800 children of five and below five years of age would be administered the drops across the district during the anti-polio drive.

“We have constituted over 1,203 mobile, fixed and transit teams, which would move door-to-door to administer the drops to the children under the supervision of the 302 area in-charges,” he said.