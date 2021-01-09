Public transport violating coronavirus SOPs

ABBOTTABAD: The public transport, especially the van-based inter-city transport, poses a serious threat to the residents due to non-compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as social distancing for prevention of coronavirus pandemic are being violated despite a strict warning and fines by the government agencies.

The district administration is taking strict actions against the transporters, shopping plazas, marriage halls, restaurants and other public places for not following all the precautionary measures. It observed a week from 4th to 8th January to raise awareness about SPOs.

Up to 1316 vehicles were inspected and fines were imposed. But still, the transporters, drivers and passengers are not fully following the SOPs which may cause danger to the health system.

No-one is observing social distancing in the local transport and the transporters are just concerned about earning money through accommodating 10 passengers in a Suzuki van. Hundreds of vans are plying as inter-city transport and hundreds of passengers have no options except for using these over-crowded vehicles on the Mansehra Road as well as on the Murree Road.

Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah, when contacted, said the district administration conducted raids on a daily basis. He said the officials were imposing fine and vehicles were being impounded for non-implementation of the SOPs. The official said during the last one week, which was observed as “SOPs Implementation week” from 200 to 300 vehicles were checked daily in the Abbottabad district and actions were taken against the SOPs violators.

He said during this week, the officials inspected 167 mosques & seminaries, 1,451 shopping malls and plazas, 225 bus stands, 61 marriage halls, 122 restaurants and 546 public parks. The deputy commissioner said that six plazas and markets were sealed over the violation of the SOPs, adding fines were imposed as well. He asked the citizens and transporters to cooperation with the district administration so that COVID-19 pandemic challenge should be overcome.

Meanwhile, 17 out of 51 union councils of Abbottabad district, 64 active cases were reported in Abbottabad Cantt, four in Mirpur, three in Kehal, six in Jhangi, six in Havelian, 11 in Nawansher, six in Malikpura, four in Sheikhul Bandi and one each in union councils Kakul, Dhamtor, Nathiagali, Salhad , Berote, Palak and Boi.