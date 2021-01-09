Protests continue to condemn coalminers killing

PESHAWAR: More protests were staged in city on Friday to express anger and anguish at the recent killing of coalminers in Balochistan.

The members of the Imamia Jirga gathered at the Peshawar Press Club along with women and children on the second consecutive day to register the protest at the killing of 11 coalminers in the Machh town of Balochistan.

They also staged a sit-in on the Sher Shah Suri Road outside Peshawar Press Club that affected the free flow of the traffic.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards to condemn the slaying of the innocent coalminers from the Hazara community.

The speakers came down hard on the government and said the rulers had miserably failed to protect citizens.

They lamented that the relatives of the slain coalminers had been protesting in Quetta for the last several days and had refused to bury their dead but Prime Minister Imran Khan had not bothered to visit them so far.

Another protest rally was staged in the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar to condemn the colaminers killing.

The protesters, mostly the members of the Shia community, walked through the bazaar and later staged a Dhanrna on the road near the Kabuli Gate.

They were carrying banners and raising slogans to condemn the act of terror committed in the Machh town of the Balochistan.

The third protest was staged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network, a rights-based body.

The protesters were holding placards which condemned the barbaric act in Balochistan. They demanded the government to arrest the culprits and

provide protection to the citizens.

Meanwhile, the members of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen here on Friday staged a protest demonstration to condemn the recent killings of coalminers in Balochistan and express solidarity with the bereaved families.

Chanting slogans, the protesters, including Maulana Bashir Hussain, Javed Iqbal Haidri and others marched from the Bannu Imambargah Hussainia to Mandan Gate, demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the gory incident.

They criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for not visiting the protesting families of the slain coalminers.