Gang involved in kidney transplant held

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have netted a gang of six people allegedly involved in kidney transplant.

According to FIA sources, a team has arrested the accused on a complaint of one Sikandar, who was resident of Vehari. A team comprising SHO Zahid Abbas along with officials of FIA Multan and PHOTA team conducted a sting operation against a gang of criminals involved in illegal kidney transplant. The complainant said that accused persons took his kidney involuntarily during 2019 adding that the gang has called three donors namely M Javed, M Kabir and M Munir of Vehari for getting their kidneys against payment, they informed. These donors were called near Jinnah Hospital, Lahore where written agreements were signed and advance of Rs 20,000 each was handed over to them by agent Zulfiqar s/o Muhammad Bux of Vehari. The teams took into custody all the six members of the gang, including Zulfiqar s/o Bux, Jamat Ali s/o Aslam, Ali Hassan s/o Afzal, Rana Muhammad Iqbal s/o Rasheed Ahmad, M Afzal s/o Yaqoob and Zulfiqar Ali s/o Ashraf, the sources stated. An amount of Rs 100,000, agreements for removal of kidney and tissue matching reports were recovered from the accused persons. A case No 09/2021 dated 06.01.2021 u/s 10, 11 of HOTA 2010 and PHOTA Amended 2012 has been registered against accused persons and their facilitators.