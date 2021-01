Faisalabad division wins Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Câ€™ship

LAHORE: Faisalabad division with 630 points won the first Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship 2021 trophy on Friday.

Lahore division got second position with 593 points and Gujranwala division stood third with 293 points.

Cash prizes of Rs1,860,000 and 246 medals were awarded among the position holders.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded the winners’ trophy to Faisalabad Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hamad at a colourful closing ceremony at Punjab Stadium.

Team Points

Faisalabad 630

Lahore 593

Gujranwala 293

Sahiwal 188

Rawalpindi 95

Sargodha 84

Following are the results of last day:

Archery results:

Para-Archery Individual: 1st Qasim Tahir (Fsbd 323 points), 2nd Abdul Ghafoor (Fsbd 248 points), 3rd Faisal Nawaz (Fsbd 158 points).

Blind Archery: Faizan Khattak (Rlpnd 487 points), Tanveer Ahmed (Rlpnd 441), Waleed Aziz (Rlpnd 434).

Boys team event: 1st Faisalabad, 2nd Gujranwala, 3rd Sargodha

Girls team event: 1st Faisalabad, 2nd Lahore, 3rd Multan.

Athletics results:

Women team position: 1st Faisalabad 155 points, 2nd Lahore 120, 3rd Rawalpindi 42.

Men team position: 1st Sahiwal 154 points, 2nd Faisalabad 80, 3rd Gujranwala 67.

Cycling results:

1km Team Sprint (women)

Amna, Aasia, Malika (Lhr), Iqra, Hira, Misha (Fsbd), Rabia, Ghazala, Areej (Sargdh)

Elimination Race (men)

Masood (Fsbd), Aqib (Lhr), Shareef (Lhr)

Elimination Race (women)

Aasia (Lhr), Iqra Naz (Fsbd), Amna (Lhr).

Badminton results:

Team Event Men Final: Gujranwala beat Rawalpindi by 3-1

1st Single: Ashan Tanveer (Rawalpindi) beat Yasir Ali (Gujranwala) by 21-17, 15-21, 21-16

1st Double: Rohan & Rohail (Gujranwala) beat Ahmad Khalid & Amir Waqas (Rawalpindi) by 21-15, 21-12

2nd Single: Abuzar Bhatti (Gujranwala) beat Shayan Tanveer (Rawalpindi) by 21-13, 21-15

2nd Double: Yasir Ali & Abuzar Bhati (Gujranwala) beat Shayan & Ashan (Rawalpindi) by 21-5, 21-17

Team Event Women Final: Lahore beat Gujranwala by 3-0

1st Single: Amal Muneeb (Lahore) beat Namraz Faiz (Gujranwala) by 21-5, 21-4

1st Double: Amal Muneeb & Laiba Masoud (Lahore) beat Sehar & Sabiha (Gujranwala) by 21-6, 21-6

2nd Single: Laiba Masoud (Lahore) beat Sehar Majeed (Gujranwala) by 21-6, 21-9.