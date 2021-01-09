PSA convenes meeting with firms

KARACHI: The Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) and the owners of solar companies discussed issues being faced by the firms, a statement said on Friday.

During the meeting, chaired by PSA Chairman Muhammad Farhan, viable solutions to the problems also came under discussion, it added.

The meeting highlighted industry-related issues and bring the governmentâ€™s attention towards the regulation processes hampering the solar companiesâ€™ growth domestically.

A delegation from Lahore invited the owners of the Sindh solar companies to present their concerns regarding their ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The meeting covered a wide array of agenda, directly and indirectly affecting the solar business and created difficulties for the local business community.

They said the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is charging 10 times more licence fees from the solar companies, whereas in their newspaper advertisement they had mentioned less fees for obtaining licence.

Similarly, the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) takes three to four months to renew the licence. They demanded a simple and less cumbersome licence renewal process.