Electricity workers demand jobs, safety

LAHORE:The hundreds of line superintendents held a conference at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore on Friday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA and demanded from the Federal Minister Energy to lift the ban imposed on recruitment of line staff against the posts lying vacant for years.

Shortage of linemen puts the extra burden on the existing staff. The work they are doing is hazardous in nature. The electricity workers demanded raise in wages and pension of the workers commensurate with price hike including that of line superintendents and SSO-I. The union demanded from the prime minister and provincial chief ministers to ensure safe working conditions for the workers. Thereafter, the workers carrying national flags and banners took out a large protest procession from Nisbet Road Lahore in support of their demands.

The conference was presided over by Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of the union and it was also addressed by Masood Qureshi, Zulqarnain Shah, Haji Younas, Naveed Ashiq Dogar, Rana Shakoor and others.