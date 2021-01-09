Law minister asks CCPO to curb crimes

LAHORE: CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar called on Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Friday in which important issues related to law and order were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Basharat said that change in police station culture was the government priority. He directed the CCPO to intensify the ongoing campaign against the land mafia as directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and focus on eradication of arms display, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and other heinous crimes.

The minister assured that the CCPO would get the full support of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the government to meet the public expectations regarding law and order. The CCPO assured the minister of taking all possible steps to change the Thana culture and protect the lives and properties of the people.

542 cops suffer from corona: CCPO Lahore said that around 542 officers and personnel of Lahore Police were affected by the corona epidemic, while four sons of the Lahore police were martyred in the war against corona.

He said that 29 personnel, including 11 constables, eight wardens, two senior wardens and one inspector had gone into quarantine during the second wave of the pandemic. Similarly, 509 personnel have defeated corona and resumed their duties, he added. Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore visited Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) and Gulberg police station on Friday. He directed the AVLS to take strict measures to prevent car and motorcycle theft and said that special teams should be deployed at the entrances and exits of the city.

He said that monitoring system should be improved outside Data Darbar, hospitals, parking stands and parks and special personnel should be deployed in shopping malls, bazaars, markets. He said that an awareness campaign should be launched for safe parking of cars and motorcycles. He also briefed the officers of Gulberg police station on various issues.

TI leader: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said USA is reaping what it has sowed all over the world and now tasting its own medicine finally.

Washington has a long history of overthrowing, destabilising governments and instigating violent protests in other countries, particularly in Muslim states, he said in a statement on Friday. Today, Washington is facing the same violent protests inside home threatening to annihilate the political system of the US, he said.

The racist and social class-based tensions and hostilities were surging precipitously in the US pushing the country towards a civil war, he added. Shujauddin said that the masses and, in particular, the rulers of Pakistan must clearly understand that every worldly power or system eventually comes to an end.