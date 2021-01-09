Four members of Tigray party killed

ADDIS ABABA: The Ethiopian army says it has killed four senior members of the Tigray region’s ruling party targeted in a military offensive, state-affiliated media reported late on Thursday.

Ethiopian soldiers also arrested nine members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), who led the region until being overthrown last year in the military campaign. Those killed included a TPLF spokesman, Sekoture Getachew, and the former head of the Tigray finance bureau, Daniel Assefa, according to Brigadier General Tesfaye Aylew, cited by Fana Broadcasting Corporate.