Temple Commission visits Multan to review, assess status of temples

MULTAN: The Supreme Court of Pakistanâ€™s constituted Temple Commission Thursday visited Prahladpuri Temple in Multan in connection with the apex orders to review and assess the status of temples.

The SC Commission headed by Shoaib Sadhal and members Saqib Gillani and MNA Ramesh Kumar collected information about the area of Prahlad Temple, its supervision and rehabilitation plan. The commission would submit its report to the SC.

Talking to journalists, MNA Ramesh Kumar said that the formation of the commission on the orders of the SC was a ray of hope for the minorities. The constitution fully protected the rights of the minorities, he said. He said that four temples were worthy in Hindu religion, including Prahladpuri, Katas Raj, Shri Maharaj and Hinglaj temples.

He said that Holi and Diwali were two important festivals of Hindus. Centuries ago, the Holi festival started from a Multan temple, he added. Prahlad Temple is a historical heritage site, he said. It was expected that restoration work of the historical heritage would be started soon. The restoration of historical heritage would boost national and international tourism, he said, adding that the promotion of tourism would also bring economic prosperity to the country.