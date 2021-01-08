close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2021

Snow kabaddi concludes in Kalam

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2021

MINGORA: The Kalam Youth Snow Kabaddi Championship concluded at the Kalam town in Swat on Thursday as Mittaltan defeated Shaheen Pashmal Markhor by 35-25 points.

Member Provincial Assembly Mian Sharafat Ali, District Youth Officer Irshadullah Khan, District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan and Dr Shah Khan distributed cash prizes, trophies and medals to the players.

The organizer Aziz Kalami and Swat Youth District Officer Irshadullah Khan said the two-day tournament was aimed at promoting tourism to attract tourists to the scenic Swat Valley.

