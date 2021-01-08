Seven more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Seven more patients died from the COVID-19 in the city while 78 people tested positive during the last two days.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the number of deaths had reached 344 since March this year. He said that 1,907 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the same period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 362 while 6,660 patients had so far been recovered. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that 109 patients, including 34 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including two confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Commissioner visits FIC: Commissioner Saqib Manan visited the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology here on Thursday.

He went to different wards and inquired after the patients and prayed for their early recovery. He also inquired about the medical facilities being provided to them. He checked the record of angiography and cardiac surgery of the patients and directed the administration for providing them all-out treatment facilities. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the hospital and said that the FIC was a blessing for the people of the region.

He directed for implementation on coronavirus SOPs and making cleanliness arrangements up to the mark in the hospital. Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Zafar Abbas Khan and other doctors were also present on the occasion.