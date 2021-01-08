TME bags GDIB Award

Islamabad : The Millennium Education (TME), has won the prestigious Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark (GDIB) Award 2021 under the category of recruitment, retention, development and advancement, says a press release.

Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark awards are standards around the world which help determine strategies and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion. GDIB awards recognises and encourage progressive organizations who use GDIB standards to align Diversity and Inclusion with organisational policies for sustainable financial, human resource and social performance. The prestigious GDIB awards are annually awarded to companies which demonstrate and reflect diversity and inclusion. A jury panel reviewed award submissions by companies and organizations across Pakistan selecting 30 organisations including The Millennium Education Pakistan. The grand ceremony of GDIB awards shall be held in Karachi on 4 March, 2021.

The Millennium Education CEO Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq has been a visionary advocate of professional development through Diversity and Inclusive which is the significant parameter of growing system. He believes that enrichment and skill development is the only constant in contemporary educational world. TME is diverse and is determined to build a strongly inclusive culture which respects every employee.

The Millennium Education, Pakistan K-12 is committed to diversity and inclusion of education, literacy and professional development. The Millennium Education strives to recognize staff contribution in developing an effective, adaptable and capable educational eco-system. It is centered around a culture of pride, innovation, performance, diversity, creativity, entrepreneurship and excellence.