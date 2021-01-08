Glowing tributes paid to COVID-19 frontline warriors

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), together with the Islamabad Capital Territory administration, arranged a dignified ceremony at the PRCS National Headquarters on Thursday to recognise the heroism of COVID-19 frontline warriors, who have been battling it out against the pandemic in different capacities, risking their lives in the process.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, doctors from public and private hospitals of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, intellectuals, religious scholars and officers and volunteers of PRCS attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Faisal said, COVID-19 came as a gigantic challenge and the entire international community was watching as to how the government and people of Pakistan would cope with it. “There were doubts and suspicions about the nation’s ability and capacity to fight the pandemic, but a coherent and well-coordinated response helped us effectively contain it,” he said.

Abrar ul Haq said, the entire nation—from a low-ranking health worker to Prime Minister Imran Khan—stood like a bulwark against the pandemic. “The PM worked round the clock to turn the tide of the pandemic; the bags under his eyes and his swollen face from lack of sleep testified to his extreme level of engagement in the fight against the disease. It was a matter of pride for the nation that the international community sought our input on how to handle the pandemic that had failed them,” he stated.

Abrar requested Dr. Faisal to also issue health cards to PRCS staff and volunteers engaged in the fight against the pandemic. He paid homage to PRCS Regional Blood Donor Centre’s Amir Nisar, who was martyred in the line of duty after exposure to COVID-19.

DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat paid tribute to frontline workers who ventured out to distribute cooked food among deserving families, create awareness about COVID-19. and educate the masses about COVID-19 related SOPs. He said, the event was arranged to reassure all those workers locked in a tough battle with the pandemic that the nation was not taking them for granted but recognizing their indefatigable efforts against the pandemic. He said, all those engaged in the war on the pandemic were real heroes.

Two videos, one showcasing the healthcare warriors’ efforts against the pandemic, and the other highlighting the voluntary services rendered by PRCS, were also screened. In the end, Dr. Faisal and Abrar awarded mementos and certificates to individuals in recognition of their extraordinary services.