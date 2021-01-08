The virus is still here

Undoubtedly, the coronavirus has put the entire world in a dire situation. In no time, the deadly virus reached Pakistan. However, many people did not believe in the existence of such a contagious virus. As the cases surged and patients started dying, some were still in a state of denial and inattentive to the need of practising social distancing and avoiding unnecessary travel. With the passage of time, the situation became alarming, but many people continued to act casually and moved around without wearing face masks. It was astonishing to find that after the lockdown was partially lifted, the number of people in shopping malls and public places increased at a rapid pace.

Now that the world is moving towards procuring the coronavirus vaccine, many people are speculating that it will adversely affect their health. The government under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership has taken concrete steps to control the spread of Covid-19, but the ongoing second wave is proving deadly due to public carelessness. The authorities should do more to raise awareness about the disease, particularly in rural areas.

Fatima Gillani

Peshawar