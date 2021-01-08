Protest against Machh tragedy continues

LAHORE:The sit-in by various organisations outside Punjab Governor’s House to protest against the killings of 11 Hazara coal miners in Quetta continued on third day on Thursday.

The protestors , who braved the chilling cold under open sky, vowed not to leave unless Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Quetta sit-in upon the demand of the victims’ families. They demanded the government take foolproof steps to provide security to Hazara tribesmen in Quetta, who had been victims of terror incidents for the last many years.

Leaders of different schools of thought visited the protest camp and expressed solidarity with them and the victims’ families in Quetta. PTI provincial president Ijaz Chaudhry visited the sit-in camp along with a delegation of party leaders and expressed solidarity with them on behalf of PTI leadership and workers. Apart from that, leaders and religious scholars from different schools of thought visited the sit-in camp to express solidarity with them and prayed for the departed souls.