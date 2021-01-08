App for digital registration launched

LAHORE:The Social Welfare Department has launched Baldia Online App that can be downloaded from Google play store and on which people can register child birth, marriage, divorce and death.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is the technical partner in this project funded by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Funds (Unicef). The Social Welfare Department briefed media on birth registration, underage marriage and child protection at the Social Welfare Training Institute here on Thursday.

Talking on child protection and related laws, Principal Social Welfare Training Institute Hafiz Muhammad Akram said the average family size in the country is seven. Assistant Director Local Government Farooq Khara said Digital Birth Registration project was launched in 2017, funded by Unicef.

SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) 16 deals with the identity of children. Pakistan is supposed to register 100 percent children by 2024. Digital registration will minimise mistakes, he said.