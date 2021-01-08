Czech PM sheds Trump-like hat

PRAGUE: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis swapped a Donald Trump-like red baseball hat for a face mask on his Twitter profile picture Thursday following the unrest at the US Capitol.

Until Wednesday, the billionaire populist sported a hat saying "Strong Czechia" in his profile picture, bearing a strong resemblance to Trump’s "Make America Great Again" cap. But he cast it away following Wednesday’s unrest at the Capitol, which left four dead as Trump’s supporters dismayed by his presidential election loss stormed the building. ocracy" on Thursday.