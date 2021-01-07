Pakistan asked to send back bodies of 3 Afghans killed in Machh

ISLAMABAD: The Consulate General of Afghanistan wrote a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting that the bodies of three Afghan citizens among the 11 killed in Bolan district three days ago be transferred back to Afghanistan. In a letter to the ministry s Camp Office in Quetta, the Consulate General said, "As you know in the terrorist incident that took place in Machh area of Bolan district of Balochistan province by the anti-governments and joint terrorists of the two countries seven Afghan citizens are among the victims." "The heirs of three martyrs have requested that their dead bodies be transferred to Afghanistan," the letter said. "Therefore your esteemed office is kindly requested to contact the relevant authorities to grant permission for transferring the mentioned three corpses via the Chaman Spin Boldak Corridor."