Man dies in road accident

KASUR: A man died and several others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a bus near Dina Nath PhoolNagar. Noman died on the spot and several others suffered injuries as a truck and a bus collided.

9-YEAR-OLD BOY ELECTROCUTED: A nine-year-old boy was electrocuted near Katra Kalan in Chunian on Wednesday. Abdul Had suffered a fatal electric shock when he switched on a water pump.