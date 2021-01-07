Man dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: A man died and several others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a bus near Dina Nath PhoolNagar. Noman died on the spot and several others suffered injuries as a truck and a bus collided.
9-YEAR-OLD BOY ELECTROCUTED: A nine-year-old boy was electrocuted near Katra Kalan in Chunian on Wednesday. Abdul Had suffered a fatal electric shock when he switched on a water pump.