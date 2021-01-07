IDB to provide $60m for polio vaccine

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Development Bank will provide financing of $60 million for polio vaccine. This includes $21 million LLF Grant by the bank.

Economic Affairs Division, on behalf of the Pakistan government, signed a financing agreement with the representative of IsDB for financing of US$60 million.

This amount comprises $39 million loan and $21 million Lives & Livelihood Fund (LLF) Grant by the IsDB. The amount will be utilised for polio vaccination.

Noor Ahmed, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division acknowledged IsDB support to Pakistan for Polio Eradication Programme (2019-2021), by saying “Today we celebrate the long-standing partnership with the Islamic Development Bank. Over the years we have received consistent support of the bank to keep up fight for a polio-free Pakistan.

We also thank partners of Lives & Livelihood Fund (LLF) for allocation of grant for this cause”. During the three phases (2013 – 2021), IsDB provided $487 million financing to Pakistan for Polio Eradication Programme.

This financing has been utilised to strengthen vaccination operations, surveillance, procurement of vaccine, social mobilisation and communications. The programme implements high quality vaccination campaigns that aim to reach out to children across Pakistan. These campaigns are implemented by more than 260,000 frontline health workers.

IsDB representative underlined the importance of polio vaccination to achieve the target of polio-free country.

He assured continued support of the bank for this cause by saying that IsDB leadership is committed to supporting the vulnerable populations of the member countries against the pandemic and other fatal diseases.