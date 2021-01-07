Arrest warrants out for Shahbaz’s daughter and son-in-law

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law in the Saaf Pani graft case.

Judge Amjad Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings. A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted that the accused — Rabia Imran and Imran Ali Yousaf — were summoned “many times” in the course of the investigation but failed to join the investigations yet.

The prosecutor requested the court to issue their arrest warrants. At this, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused and directed that they be produced on January 23.

The bureau alleges that the former chief executive of the Saaf Pani Company illegally approved payment of Rs24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers Private Limited in lieu of the office rent for the Saaf Pani Company despite the possession not being taken. Ali and Fatima Developers is owned by Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran.