Ex-Goldman Sachs banker nominated as next BBC chair

London: The British government on Wednesday unveiled former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp as its nomination to be the next chairman of the BBC.
Sharp, also an ex-chair of the Royal Academy of Arts, has a background in public service and was selected following "an open and rigorous competition", it said.
He is set to succeed David Clementi, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England who took up the role in 2017, next month.
In a brief statement released via the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Sharp welcomed his selection.