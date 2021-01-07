Punjab Inter-Division Sports begin

LAHORE: The First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship exploded into action under the banner of Sports Board Punjab at Punjab Stadium here on Wednesday.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurated the competitions.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

The opening dayâ€™s athletics and archery competitions were held at Punjab Stadium while NPSC Gymnasium Hall is hosting badminton events. The first round cycling races and tennis matches were played at Cycling Velodrome and Punjab International Tennis Stadium, respectively.

Cycling:

1km (male): 1st Sayed Aqib Shah (Lhr), 2nd Masood Ahmed (Fsbd), 3rd M Shareef (Lhr)

500m Time Trial (female): 1st Amna Babar (Lhr), 2nd Aasia Tariq (Lhr), 3rd Iqra Naz (Fsbd)

1000m Sprint (m): 1st Sayed Aqib Shah (Lhr), 2nd Masood Ahmed (Fsbd), 3rd M Shareef (Lhr)

1000m Sprint (f): 1st Amna Babar (Lhr), 2nd Aasia Tariq (Lhr), 3rd Iqra Naz (Fsbd).

Athletics (men): 1st Sahiwal 79 points, 2nd Faisalabad 46, 3rd Gujranwala 42, Sargodha 22, Multan 17, Lahore division 12, Rawalpindi 11

Athletics (women): 1st Faisalabad 85, 2nd Lahore 65, 3rd Rawalpindi 32, Sargodha 15

100m (female): 1st Lahore, 2nd Faisalabad

100m (male): 1st Sahiwal, 2nd Gujranwala

400m (f): 1st Faisalabad, 2nd Lahore

400m (m): 1st Sahiwal, 2nd Faisalabad.