Azhar blames coaches for defeat in NZ

ISLAMABAD: Former Test all-rounder Azhar Mehmood has blamed national team’s coaches for the series loss against New Zealand.

Azhar was talking to journalists at the MoU signing ceremony between Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and Muslim Hands.

“The present coaching staff has no vision as they have no idea where this team is heading to. The worst performance was seen in New Zealand. Acknowledged that Babar Azam’s factor was very prominent but fighting spirit was seen missing in all departments.”

Azhar added that only talented players would be selected for the KPL.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Nawab, former Governing Board member, said the KPL would help spot talent in Kashmir.

Syed Javed Gilani of Muslim Hands said the MoU was aimed at bringing the best talent to the fore. “Five players supported by the Muslim Hands will be trained along with KPL teams.”