Records broken during Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: The 63rd edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy had a thrilling finish with the final between Central Punjab, the defending champions, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ending in a tie.

A number of records were broken during the exciting 31-match tournament, played across four Karachi venues.

Statistician Mazher Arshad has provided some interesting statistics.

Tied first-class matches

In the 248-year history of first-class cricket, only 67 out of 60,296 matches have ended in a tie, which gives the result a probability of mere 0.11 percent.

On January 5, that minute probability kicked in at the National Stadium Karachi when Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were declared joint-winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after the final between them ended with scores and first innings points levelled.

It was the first time anywhere in the world that the final of a first-class competition ended in a tie. On Pakistan soil it was only the fifth tied first-class match. The previous ones were Lahore Blues v Bahawalpur in 1961, MCB v Pakistan Railways in 1983, Peshawar v Bahawalpur in 1988 and HBL v WAPDA in 2011.

Central Punjab were chasing 356, a target no team has achieved in 66 years of first-class cricket at the National Stadium. They lost their last wicket on 355 making it the fourth highest total in a tied chase surpassing India’s 347 in the historic Test against Australia in Chennai in 1986. The highest three are 453 (Somerset v West Indies A, Taunton, 2002); 436 (Sussex v Kent, Hove, 1991); and 380 (Essex v Warwickshire, Birmingham, 2003).

37-year-old record broken

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsman Kamran Ghulam created a record for most runs in one edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy by scoring 1,249 runs. Saadat Ali, who scored 1,217 runs for HBFC in the 1983-84 season, held the previous record for most runs.

Kamran was also the first batsman with 1,100+ runs since Asad Shafiq amassed 1,104 runs in the 2009-10 season.

Off-spinners on the top

With 67 wickets at an average of 25.08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sajid Khan finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker. It is first time in eight seasons that an off-spinner is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament (the last was Atif Maqbool – 55 wickets in 2012-13).

Sajid’s tally of 67 wickets is also the highest for an off-spinner in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy since 1995-96 when Bahawalpur’s Murtaza Hussain took 72 wickets at 15.08.

Fast bowlers back in action

Five fast bowlers took more than 25 wickets, which is a big change from the previous season when not a single pacer crossed the 25-wicket mark.

Central Punjab’s captain Hasan Ali led the pacers’ chart with 43 wickets at 20.06 followed by his teammate Waqas Maqsood (41 wickets). The three other pacers with 25 plus wickets were Tabish Khan (30 wickets for Sindh), Taj Wali (27 wickets for Balochistan) and Shahnawaz Dhani (26 wickets for Sindh).