Work on Soan River bridges to take one more year

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Mohammad Mehmood has directed early completion of work on the expansion of bridges on Soan River to ease traffic flow on Jhelum Road.

The National Highway Authority Wednesday claimed it would take another year to complete the Rs1236 million project that was taken by the authority four years back. This mega project was started to help motorists to drive easily without traffic rush here at Jhelum Road.

National Highway Authority (NHA) Project Director Muhammad Saleem told ‘The News’ that it would take one more year to complete the expansion work of bridges on Soan River. This mega project would ease traffic flow here at Jhelum Road but local ‘Qabza Mafia’ is creating hurdles in smooth working. We faced even courts for over two years because local ‘qabza mafia’ brought stay orders against the construction of the bridges over Soan River, he claimed. “Secondly, removing underground services was another problem for us to complete construction work,” he claimed.