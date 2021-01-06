600,000 kids to be provided eye check-up facility in Punjab

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid started an initiative for eye check-up of over 600,000 children in Punjab’s three districts here on Tuesday. The minister signed an agreement with Fred Hollows Foundation Australia and School Education Department at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. This agreement shall be very important in preventing eye diseases among children. Over 600,000 children of Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali and Khushab districts shall be provided eye check-up facility.