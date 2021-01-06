close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
January 6, 2021

Smuggling bid foiled

Peshawar

Bureau report
January 6, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad police foiled a bid to smuggle heroin in a car and arrested three alleged smugglers, including two women.

An official said police while acting over a tip-off stopped a car in Hayatabad and recovered 6.3kg heroin from the vehicle. Three passengers Khan Alam and two women were arrested. Police foiled another bid to smuggle non-customs paid items.

