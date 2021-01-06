Smuggling bid foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad police foiled a bid to smuggle heroin in a car and arrested three alleged smugglers, including two women.
An official said police while acting over a tip-off stopped a car in Hayatabad and recovered 6.3kg heroin from the vehicle. Three passengers Khan Alam and two women were arrested. Police foiled another bid to smuggle non-customs paid items.